Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas

HOGS HEADED TO COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

We’re sending a big wooo pig sooie to the Razorback Baseball Team.

The Omahogs punched their ticket to the College World Series Sunday night. The game in Chapel Hill was interrupted twice by rain delays. No Sunday scaries for the Diamond Hogs, though as the team heads to the College World Series for the 11th time in program history.

Our Pig Trail Nation team will be hitting the road for Omaha. So make sure you check in for updates on our website.

FREE RIDE DAY

Happening in the River Valley, the Fort Smit Transit is offering a way to beat the heat by offering free bus rides.

If you haven’t had a chance to explore Fort Smith or if you haven’t ridden the bus in a while today is a great day to get out and visit new or favorite spots in the city.

You can download “Route-Shout 2.0,” a free app that lets riders know when the bus is coming.

PRAIRIE GROVE PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READING SERIES

Cool down at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Center Monday as its public library kicks off its summer reading series.

It’s more than just reading books this summer as they plan to welcome many different entertainment acts to the library including a ventriloquist, a magician, comedy and more. You can get all the details tonight at the aquatic center at 7:15 p.m.

TERRIFIC TUESDAYS NIGHTS

A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays Nights have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m.

This week “Save Soil” will be in the garden to chat about improving the health of the Earth’s soil. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly series that allows you to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings.

Terrific Tuesday Nights will continue through August.

ARKANSAS ANIME FESTIVAL

Looking toward the weekend, the Arkansas Anime Convention returns to Northwest Arkansas after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festival will celebrate its 13th year at the event which kicks off Friday and lasts through Sunday. The event takes place at the Four Points by Sheraton in Bentonville. They are the longest-running anime and gaming convention in the state.

