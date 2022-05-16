Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

WHAT WORKS INFO SESSION

Happening all week, Artists 360 is holding an info session that combines Mid-America Arts Alliance’s What Works professional development workshop for artists with an information session about the Artists 360 grant program.

They have several grants available that you can apply for. The info sessions are happening today at Mount Sequoyah and they have additional sessions this week happening in Van Buren, Bentonville, and a virtual session happening over zoom. Details can be found here.

CRAFTS & DRAFTS

Speaking of artists, on Tuesday you can join local maker Jordan Peyton for a chance to create your own beer glass suncatcher. This event is the perfect solo date, or group craft activity.

You can expect to travel through multiple stations: from tracing, cutting, grinding, and foiling to creating your own personal pint. It’s called “Crafts and Drafts” and it all goes down tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers.

OPEN WATER SWIMS

The joys of swimming and SWIM OZ have teamed up to bring you a full schedule of open water swims on Beaver Lake.

They are hosting a swim Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Beaver Lake highway 12 boat ramp in rogers.

The instructors are fully trained and the class is $10 per session or $35 for the month or $150 for six months.

PINT NIGHT PACKRAT

Packrat Outdoor Center’s popular pint nights have returned and their third event of the season takes place on Wednesday.

The event will last from 5:30 to 8 p.m. proceeds go to support the Highlands Chapter of the Ozark Society.

There will be “small bites, “drinks, music, giveaways and more. The event is for those 21 and up.

Tickets are $15 and can only be reserved online.

Sponsored Content