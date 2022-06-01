Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

T2: MEET THE DIRECTOR

Happening tonight, you can spend some time meeting and chatting with the director of T2’s newest musical.

The meet and greet with the director, a Colombia native and University of Arkansas alumn happens at T2 at 6 p.m. and then the first performance of the show is at 7:30 p.m. The new show runs all the way until July 10.

FIRST THURSDAY: IN BLOOM

The beginning of a new month means that Fayetteville will be celebrating First Thursday on June Second. The event will take place in and around the Fayetteville Square and has the theme, “In Bloom.”

First Thursdays have new hours this season. The event now lasts from 5:30-9 p.m. There will be food trucks, free yoga, a kids zone, art galleries and more – incuding live music by School of Rock, Bad Candy, and Witchsister.

PRIDE WITH PUPS

It’s June – Pride Month and there are several planned events throughout the region that you can participate in, including Pride with Pups.

The event is hosted by Cocoon Collective at Bentonville Brewing Company on Saturday. Bar proceeds will benefit mental health programs for queer teens and adults in NWA. The highlight of the event is a puppy runway show with dogs and their owners ready to rip the runway. The event takes place from noon to two p-m.

MIDNIGHT NOIR

Also happening this weekend, Little Rock’s own Bombay Cabaret is bringing their show to Northwest Arkansas. You can see “Midnight Noir” at the Smoke and Barrel Tavern on Friday night at 8 p.m.

This 21 and up show features cabaret-style entertainment including dancing and live music by a house band full of Arkansas musicians.

Sponsored Content