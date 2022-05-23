Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

RIVER CAMPING IN THE OZARKS

Lots of folks are taking to the rivers this time of year. If you like the idea but don’t know where to start, “Mappy Hour NWA” has just the event for you.

They are meeting at Ozark Beer Company in Rogers Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to learn about River Camping. The organization “Mappy Hour” is all about connecting people who are looking to get outside and enjoy the Ozarks.

PATTI STEEL

Wednesday night, musician Patti Steel will bring her unique brand of music to the back porch of Big Sexy Food in Springdale. She combines roots, jazz, blues, soul, and your favorite cover songs. Join in the fun at starting at 6:30 p.m.

INDIE FILMS ARTOSPHERE

Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival is presenting six short films on Thursday night. The six short films have been curated by the Fayetteville Film Festival and include animation, documentary, and narrative fiction.

All the films tie back to the Artosphere theme of art and nature. The screenings begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

FOREST CONCERT SERIES

Looking ahead to the weekend, Crystal Bridges is proud to announce the return of the Forest Concert Series. The concerts happen each Saturday through July.

This Saturday, you’ll be treated to the music of “Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class.” General admission is $12 and only $10 for members. You can reserve your spot online or by calling guest services. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the North Forest.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK

If you were looking forward to the postponed Touch-A-Truck last weekend, not to worry! It’s been rescheduled for Saturday, June 11 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

The event features dozens of vehicles that kids and kids-at-heart can explore like construction, safety and transportation vehicles.

Proceeds support the junior league of Northwest Arkansas.

JONES CENTER SUMMER CAMPS

Parents, listen up – here’s some summer camp information!

With summer break just around the corner some parents are still uncovering summer camp options for their kiddos.

Be sure to check out The Jones Center and their full schedule of summer camps. Camps include basketball, drama, skating, hockey, and more all led by Jones Center staff and select partners at Trike Theatre, the Scott Family Amazeum, Breakthrough Basketball, and 37 North Expeditions.

