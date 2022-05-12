Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

SHAMELESS FOOD NWA

Thursday, a non-profit is hosting an incredible evening of good food, vision & hope shared with good friends.

It’s called “Eat Build Love” and all proceeds go to Olivia’s Basket, which is dedicated to building beautiful homes for children and families in need. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food is served at 6:30 p.m.

Featured chefs are the founders of Shameless Food. It all goes down at the Fayetteville location of First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas.

ULTRA SUEDE

A great night awaits at George’s Majestic Lounge.

Get your tickets now to see Ultra Suede play the happy hour gig tomorrow night from 6-8 p.m. Come out and join us and dance the night away to your favorite party tunes.

It is encouraged to snag your tickets beforehand.

FAYETTEVILLE FIREFIGHTER’S CRAWFISH BOIL

The Local 2866 Fayetteville Firefighters are hosting their annual crawfish boil at Prairie Street Live on Saturday.

The proceeds support the Odom Martin Fayetteville Firefighters Scholarship Fund. It lasts all day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plus, there will be live traditional cajun and creole music by “Jumpsuit Jamey.” The event is pet and family-friendly.

PINPOINT TURNS 4, CELEBRATES 3

Pinpoint, Fayetteville’s Pinball Bar, is celebrating its fourth anniversary on Sunday.

However, the bar is saying that they feel like they lost a year during the pandemic, so they’re really celebrating their third birthday all over again.

There will be Sunday Funday patio jams, and DJs playing tunes, food trucks, and more.

The third-anniversary party kicks off on Sunday when they open at 3 p.m.

BARKS ON THE BRICKS

Here’s your reminder that Art on the Bricks returns to Downtown Rogers today with a focus on some of Northwest Arkansas’ best furry friends.

“Barks on the Bricks” is the theme for today’s Art Walk. Several local artists will be featured. There will be complimentary chips and queso courtesy of Torchy’s Tacos, and a ribbon-cutting for Into View Gallery and Studios.

Sponsored Content