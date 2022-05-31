Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

EUPHONIA SILENT YOGA

Perhaps you need to take a moment for yourself this evening. That’s why Ozark Natural Foods is offering “Euphonia Silent Yoga” on their patio.

The series features something unique – participants will wear headphones to focus and flow as they listen to a curated playlist. The cost is $20.

50% of the proceeds from the sessions benefit local charities and non-profit organizations.

FROM THE CONCRETE

The Fayetteville Public Library is partnering with INTERFORM to host the Season Two finale of the monthly open-mic night, From the Concrete, featuring Jasper Logan and Baang.

These events allow attendees a chance to showcase their talents as well as a chance to share the stage with more established performers. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for food and drink, with open-mic performances starting at 6:00 p.m.

MTB GROUP RIDE

Ozark Off-Road Cyclists are inviting you to a weekly group ride. The group will leave from Ozark Mountain Smoke House in Fayetteville Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The non-profit organization focuses on advocating for trails. If you miss the event, they have several others taking place this summer including group rides on Saturday and Sunday.

BUCK A BRAT

You can finish off the month of May at Arvest Ballpark Tuesday as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals begin a new home series against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the game at 7 p.m.

It’s “Buck-a-Brat” night. Just $1 will get you a bratwurst while supplies last. The Naturals will be battling the Hooks in a six-game series that ends on Sunday.

TRIKE – JUNE 4

Looking ahead to the weekend, in celebration of Trike Theatre’s bilingual production ‘Mariposa/Butterfly,’ you and your family can enjoy a Saturday of family fun at CACHE Studios in Bentonville.

This event is free to the public with no registration or tickets required. You’ll be treated to a performance of the play and other family-friendly activities.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Trike Theatre is also touring this production to local libraries this summer.

