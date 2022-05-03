Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.

EUPHONIA SILENT YOGA

Perhaps you need to take a moment for yourself this evening.

That’s why Ozark Natural Foods is offering “Euphonia Silent Yoga” on their patio Tuesday night.

The series features something unique – headphones! Students will wear headphones to foster focus and flow as they listen to a curated playlist. Excess and distracting noise is canceled.

These sessions happen regularly on Tuesdays with a $20 cost. 50% of the proceeds benefit local charities and non-profit organizations.

STARTUP STORIES

Tomorrow, Startup Junkie is going behind the scenes of the local podcasting and video marketing industry with “Go Rogue X.”

Attendees can discover what goes into creating incredible, boutique podcast productions with mastered audio recordings and captioned video clips to help capture interest from a viewing audience. Attendees will gather in Go Rogue X’s new production facility in Bentonville and connect over drinks, snacks and good company.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

WILD ONES AT COMPTON GARDENS

The Ozark Chapter of “Wild Ones” has resumed in-person programming for 2022.

The group has a mission to promote environmentally sound landscaping practices. They are hosting a field trip on Thursday to Compton Gardens in Bentonville and everyone is invited.

Participants will get a guided tour of the grounds from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s an outdoor event that’s free and open to the public.

BRIDGE OF LOVE

Looking ahead to Mother’s Day Weekend, Krewe du Kork in Eureka Springs is doing something special—a Mother’s Day Living Art Installation.

What’s happening is that they are inviting you to show the ladies in your life some love by writing them a note and bringing fresh flowers to fasten to the Basin Bath House Pedestrian Bridge.

The “Bridge of Love” asks you to add to the bridge starting on Thursday at noon and lasting through Sunday.

