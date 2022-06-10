Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

16TH ANNUAL SUMMER FUN RUN

Pig Trail Harley Davidson is hosting their 16th annual Summer Fun Run benefitting Circle of Life Hospice and Hope Distributors.

The event is happening this weekend beginning tonight at 5 p.m. The run begins tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. All vehicles are invited to participate. Registration begins 9 a.m. and costs $20.

JUNIOR LEAGUE OF NWA TOUCH-A-TRUCK

Tomorrow is the makeup date for Touch-A-Truck after being postponed!

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The event features dozens of vehicles that kids and kids-at-heart can explore like construction, safety and transportation vehicles. Proceeds support the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas.

FOREST CONCERT SERIES

Crystal Bridges is welcoming the Forest Concert Series back to their grounds this weekend.

The series happens each Saturday through July. This weekend, you’ll be treated to the music of “Naia Izumi” with local group “Honey Collective” as the opening act.

General admission is $12 and $10 for members. You can reserve your spot online or by calling guest services. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the north forest.

ARTISTS 360 – SUN

Artists 360 launched way back in 2018 as a program providing grants and professional development opportunities to artists.

Happening on Sunday, the inaugural Full Circle Showcase will feature a series of short talks and performances from 14 of the Artists 360 alumn. The event is taking place in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges and is scheduled to last from 1-3 p.m.

Sponsored Content