Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

TAYLOR SWIFT MUSICAL BINGO

The weekend festivities carry over to Puritan Coffee and Beer tonight in Fayetteville as they host “Taylor Swift Musical Bingo.” It’s two bingo games at the same time.

They’ll be playing Classic Numbers Bingo and Song Title Bingo. There are prizes for both bingo games. “Swifties” and everyone who wants to play can reserve a table by making a reservation ahead of time.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

DO IT FOR HEWITT

“Do It For Hewitt” is a bike event like none other. Hewitt Sluyter is 10 years old and recently had to have surgery to remove a baseball-sized tumor found in his brain. He has since been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

The bike ride – which takes place Tuesday – is intended to raise awareness for Hewitt’s cancer and raise funds for Hewitt’s treatment and cheer him on as he begins his road to recovery. The event will be at the Shiloh Square in Springdale from 6-9 p.m.

MIXTAPE MUSIC SERIES

Staying in downtown Springdale, the Mixtape Music Series is a monthly free music series presented by the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange at their space on 214 South Main Street.

Their June event is happening this week and features music from two acts: Eddie Canyon & Ozark Odyssey. The music series is part of the organization’s Creative Exchange Program and will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

AMAZEUM COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

The Amazeum is shining a spotlight on the community by featuring a musical duo for a performance that you don’t want to miss.

The “BenAnna Band” will be performing and your kiddos can be a part of it with D-I-Y instrument pop-ups for the first hour and some jams from Ben and Anna during their set for the second hour.

The event will take place Wednesday from 3-5 p.m.

ART RIBBON CUTTING

Setting our sights toward the weekend, it’s going to be another full weekend of activities in Northwest Arkansas and one of those is a planned Art Ribbon Cutting and celebration at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville.

They will reveal three new works of art. These three works are special because they’re permanent. CACHE, Mount Sequoyah and the Mid-America Arts Alliance will be cutting the ribbon on these works at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a reception to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Sponsored Content