Limited tickets are on sale for the Scott Family Amazeum’s Ungala. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. UnGala supports all the educational programming at the Amazeum. Those 21+ and up are invited to release their inner child without the kids watching.

First Fridays return to Downtown Bentonville this weekend… And today, it’s gone to the dogs! This month’s theme is a “Pet-A-Palooza” and dogs, cats, birds, and pets of all types will be celebrated at this First Friday. It’s happening from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and you can expect live music , food trucks, family-friendly activities, local vendors and more.

Here’s something to look forward to. CACHE and hip-hop legend Murs have announced to return of “Groundwaves” to Northwest Arkansas. It’s a six-month hip-hop open mic and mentorship program. The second season of Groundwaves will run from May 10 through October 12, with open mics held the second Tuesday of every month and one-on-one mentorship sessions with Murs the following day. The events take place at 214 CACHE in Springdale.

Each year, Downtown Springdale does something special in the summer. They have a street dinner where they close down Emma Avenue and have a one-of-a-kind event with a family friendly atmosphere. This year the event will be held on Saturday, June 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. They will feature Chef Erin Rowe. Plus, they’ll have live music form Dandelion Heart, and Jenna and the Soul Shakers. This event will sell out, so get your tickets while you can.

