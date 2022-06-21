Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Sunkist Mini Can Variety Pack.

COLLABORATIVE OPEN HOUSE

The Collaborative is the University of Arkansas education and research presence in Bentonville and a catalyst to propel the state’s innovative ecosystem. They are having an open house today with live music by DJ Raquel, food, drinks, & more.

Tuesday from 4-6 p.m., you can meet the directors, program coordinators, and others who are part of this new and important department.

RODEO OF THE OZARKS

The Rodeo of the Ozarks returns to Northwest Arkansas beginning on Wednesday with events going through this Saturday.

Gates open at ‘Parsons Stadium’ at 5:30 p.m. each night, with the Grand Entry beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, is the Tough to Wear Pink Night raising awareness about breast cancer and the Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade travels through downtown Springdale at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

BARKS & BOOKS

An annual event is returning to the Fayetteville Public Library this weekend – and this one has gone to the dogs!

Barks and Books will return on Friday with an outdoor event that will include live music, an open bar, a silent auction, and some delicious food.

The event is a fundraiser for Big Paws of the Ozarks which is a foster-based dog rescue that rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes dogs in our community.

VAN CLIBURN

Also on Friday, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is presenting a Van Cliburn Concert in the Great Hall of Crystal Bridges. The evening centers on a performance by guest musical curator Rod Vester, featured composer and performer Trevor New, and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas chamber orchestra as they perform songs inspired by Crystal Bridges’ temporary exhibition “The Dirty South.”

Tickets are available online.

