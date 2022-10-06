Swifites get excited as Taylor Swift keeps the balls rolling with another game of Midnights Mayhem With Me. That story kicks off today’s trending stories, it’s time for our Hot Topcis brought to you by “Chicago” at Walton Arts Center.

TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASES SONG TITLE

This week Taylor Swift reveled another song title from her forthcoming album — “Midnights.” At the stroke of midnight, of course, Swift spun the bingo cage once more for her social media followers. TayTay released the new title to the Midnights track and it’s called “Anti-Hero.” It’s the sixth track title revealed so far from the forthcoming album which drops October 21.

AARON JUDGE REACHES RECORD

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night in Texas. The dinger makes him baseball’s greatest single-season long-ball hitter outside of the MLB’s notorious steroid era. Judge’s record-setting hit came in the first inning of the late game in a doubleheader at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The blast came off Judge’s bat at 100.2 miles per hour and was measured at 391 feet. The Yankees poured out of their dugout as soon as Judge touched home plate to celebrate his milestone which broke a tie with Roger Maris, who hit 61 shots in 1961, for the most hit in a single American League Season.

LINDSAY LOHAN CHRISTMAS MOVIE

We talked about Mean Girls Day on Monday – that’s the same day Netflix the next round of photos for Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas movie called, “Falling for Christmas.” Lohan will star in the film as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who injures herself in a skiing accident. The incident leaves her with amnesia, and she begins the long road to recovery under the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter… all just before Christmas, of course. Falling for Christmas is set to premiere Nov. 10.

BET HIP HOP AWARDS

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with six wins including artist of the year and album of the year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in May. The awards ceremony, taped on Friday Sept. 30 at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, premiered on Tuesday (Oct. 4) on BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1. Drake took home three awards including best collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems. Latto’s “Big Energy,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, won song of the year.

