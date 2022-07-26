Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

Paul Sorvino, an actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and an NYPD sergeant on “Law & Order,” has died.

According to his publicist, he died of natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years.

Actress Mira Sorvino, his daughter, wrote a tribute on Twitter saying in part he was the most wonderful father. “I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars, dad, as you ascend.”

Sorvino spent over 50 years in the entertainment business and was a mainstay in films and television, his real passions were poetry, painting, and opera.

Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.

Hello from the other side! Adele says she’s “ecstatic” to be able to finally announce dates for her rescheduled Las Vegas shows.

The Grammy-winning singer was forced to postpone the 24-date Las Vegas residency just hours before it was to start in January, citing delivery delays and Coronavirus illness in her crew.

In a post on Instagram this week, Adele says it feels like it’s been an eternity trying to figure out everything she wants to deliver in a show for her fans. She said “Thank you for your patience, I love you.

Adele will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from November 18 this year through March 25, 2023.

Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $810 million.

If someone has the lucky ticket during tonight’s drawing, it would be the third-largest win in Mega Millions history.

