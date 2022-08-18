Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

“America’s Got Talent” now has two more acts qualified for next month’s finale.

In case you missed the nail-biting moment, country trio Chapel Hart grabbed the first spot Wednesday night, based on America’s vote.

The second spot came down to golden buzzer singer “Maddie” and magician Yu Hojin, and based on America’s vote, Hojin advanced to next month’s season finale.

After the semi-finals end in a few weeks, the judges will each have a chance to bring back a wild card act for America to vote on.

The winner of that vote will grab the 11th and final spot in the finale.

You usually don’t want to find something in your food, but that wasn’t the case for one family eating dinner at a restaurant in Delaware.

Take a look at this purple pearl found in a clam appetizer.

The customer says he nearly sent the clams back because they came with a bell pepper garnish, and his wife isn’t a fan of peppers!

He reportedly plans to have the pearl appraised, but may hold on to it.

Those rare purple pearls could fetch $500 to thousands depending on the size and shape.

New in streaming this week, Tatiana Maslany stars in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

The Disney+ series follows Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters – an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases – as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

The series will feature several appearances from villains and heroes from the MCU, including the Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” streams to Disney+ starting today.

In theaters this weekend be on the lookout for Idris Elba in the new thriller “Beast.”

In the film, Elba plays a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a trip with their daughters.

But what begins as a tranquil visit to a game reserve soon turns into a nightmare when they find themselves hunted by an out-of-control lion.

“Beast” hits theaters starting tomorrow.

We mentioned this previously, but here’s a first look at a teaser trailer for “Wednesday.” The series is a supernaturally infused mystery putting the spotlight on Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

At this new school, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery from 25 years ago that involved her parents — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The Tim Burton-directed series will stream to Netflix this fall. We’ll be right back with more Good Day NWA.

