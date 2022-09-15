Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

“America’s Got Talent” has crowned its season 17 winner.

In an AGT finale heavy with international acts, a pole dancing visualist from Australia, and a female dance team from Lebanon were the last two acts standing.

The performers waited with bated breath as host Terry Crews announced the winner.

The Mayyas are heading to Las Vegas and take home the $1 million prize.

Country singer Drake Milligan, who scored a couple of number one hits during the season, wound up finishing third.

Artificial intelligence gurus Metaphysic were fourth and country trio Chapel Hart finished fifth.

Vanilla Ice is helping young musicians with the trip of a lifetime.

A community band in Riviera Beach, Florida is hoping to make a big trip overseas. This week, the rapper showed up to help make their dreams come true. The band is raising money after getting an invitation to perform at “band week” in London next year. They hope to raise $50,000 for the down payment which is due by the 25th of this month.

Thanks to Ice’s help, the band is a little closer to performing across the pond to “roc the mic like a vandal.”

Will lite-brite shine? Is it the year of the pound puppy – or will the spinning top finally come out on top?

It’s up to you to help decide which toys will make it to the National Toy Hall of Fame this year.

12 toys are finalists for the 2022 induction.

They include bingo, the board game Catan, Masters of the Universe, Nerf toys, Pinata, and the card game Phase 10 to name a few.

Fans may vote for their favorite finalists now through Sept. 21 as part of a “player’s choice” ballot.

Only three will take their honored places in the hall this year when they are announced on Nov. 10. We have a link for you to submit your vote.

