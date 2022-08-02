Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Disney has released the trailer for their latest Star Wars show.

The new series is a prequel to “Rogue One.”

The description reads “in an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

The series is rated TV-14 and begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 21.

Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell retired from music two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her.

The 73-year-old Grammy winner made a rare public appearance at the Opry’s Saturday night show to celebrate her 50th anniversary of becoming an Opry member.

The actor, multi-instrumentalist, and singer turned millions of fans onto country music through her popular TV show with her sisters and her crossover hits like “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” and “If Loving You is Wrong (I Don’t Want to be Right).”

An all-female lineup of performers, including Carrie Underwood, Cece Winans and Linda Davis, performed her songs, while Mandrell enthusiastically applauded from the crowd.

The summer box office showed signs of slowing down this weekend as the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” opened in theaters across North America.

Studio estimates on Sunday show the superhero spinoff about Superman’s dog earned $23 million from over 4,000 locations.

That is slightly less than expected but enough to capture the first-place spot and knock Jordan Peele’s “Nope” into second place.

“Nope” fell over 50% from its debut last weekend and earned an additional $18 million. Third place went to “Thor: Love and Thunder,” fourth to “Minions: the Rise of Gru” and fifth to “Top Gun: Maverick” in its 10th weekend.

Brad Pitt, Joey King, Simu Liu, Bad Bunny, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry attended the ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Los Angeles and so – the bullet train arrived in the U.S.

After promoting their action movie in Europe the stars walked the red carpet yesterday for the Los Angeles premiere.

Directed by David Leitch, “Bullet Train” is based on the Japanese book “Maria Beetle,” and follows the story of five assassins who board a bullet train in Japan, only to discover they have a very similar mission.

“Bullet Train” opens in most territories on Thursday, August 4, and is rated R.

