Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Is he trading in his trident for pretzels?

What’s going on with Jason Momoa’s social media?

Don’t worry – he’s still Aquaman!

But Jason Momoa suited up as a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines – why?

Well, he posted that his idea to create manana lu water came to him while on a flight.

And now – he’s partnered up with Hawaiian Airlines to serve passengers his water.

Its mission is to end single-use plastic. Drink one, remove one. For every bottle of Mananalu sold, they remove one plastic bottle from the ocean.

They have removed three million plastic bottles from the ocean this year.

Here’s a follow-up to a story we did a while back: Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite.

The fast-food chain says the Mexican pizza will return to its menu permanently.

Taco Bell says it underestimated how popular the item would be after releasing it for a limited time in May after a two-year hiatus.

It says it did not buy enough supply to meet the demand and ran out.

The Mexican pizza will make its return on Sept. 15.

Sponsored Content