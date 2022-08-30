Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

Kevin Hart already has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs.

The actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called “Hart House” in Los Angeles near the city’s airport. Items on the menu include burgers, salads, fries, drinks, and milkshakes made from an oat-and-soy blend.

Hart wants to open six more Hart House restaurants by the end of the year. Hart is keeping busy as his latest film, “Me Time” with Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, is now streaming on Netflix.

We talked about the new collaboration between Britney Spears and Elton John, now another power duo is teaming up.

A post on Kelly Clarkson’s social media revealing a new version of Nine to Five and who else to record the song with than the legendary Dolly Parton herself, who sang the original hit. The single will be released on Sept. 9.

Barbie is honoring Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire, with her own Barbie doll.

Walker was the daughter of former slaves and achieved enormous success by founding the Walker Manufacturing Company.

A line of haircare products and cosmetics designed for Black women.

The doll will be a part of Mattel’s inspiring women series, which celebrates courageous and innovative women.

The doll also features a rendition of Madam C.J. Walker wearing a floral printed blouse and turquoise skirt and holding her original product, “wonderful hair grower.”

