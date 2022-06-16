Here are our latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

It’s going to be a Beyonce summer.

It’s been six years since Beyonce got us all in formation with “Lemonade.”

The Beyhive is swarming around the singer’s Instagram profile, which doesn’t have a picture.

Also in the bio is “Act One Renaissance” with the date of July 29.

Warner Bros. has released a first-look image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Ken is Barbie’s longtime boyfriend. As her beau, gosling has platinum blonde hair, a golden tan, six-pack abs, and is wearing a denim vest and matching blue jeans.

Gosling co-stars alongside Margot Robbie as Barbie, who is also an executive producer on the project.

The Greta Gerwig movie is scheduled to be released in July 2023.

Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help support research into pediatric infectious diseases.

This donation is one of many Parton has gifted to the medical center over the years, Parton says she supports the work because she loves children, and “no child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

