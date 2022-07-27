Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

A long-awaited museum gets a grand opening in New York City. The Jackie Robinson museum has opened in manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the 100-year-old widow of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children.

Rachel Robinson watched the half-hour outdoor ceremony from a wheelchair in the 80 degree heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008. Her 72-year-old daughter, Sharon, also watched from a wheelchair and her 70-year-old son David spoke to the crowd of about 200 sitting on folding chairs arrayed on a closed-off section of the major new york thoroughfare where the museum is located.

The museum opens to the public on Sept. 5.

Buzz Aldrin’s jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million.

The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 inflight coverall jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale.

The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

At Comic-Con, Dwayne Johnson says he hopes his antihero Black Adam will ‘usher in a new era in the DC Universe.’

For his first superhero film, “Black Adam,” Dwayne Johnson didn’t play it safe.

While the titular character has been around since the 1940s and part of the DC Universe since the early 1970s, he’s relatively little known, and never had his own feature film.

Furthermore, he’s also an antihero, making for an even harder sell, but Johnson, who showed the full-length feature to 6,000 fans at Comic-Con says he’s more confident than ever about the character, and the movie.

Remember the Marvel smash hit “Shang Chi”?

News from the Hollywood Reporter as well as several other outlets indicates that the director of that film, Destin Daniel Cretton, will be directing the new Avengers movie, titled “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

The film is set to release in 2025.

