Well, the internet is crying tears of joy as Marvel released a long-awaited trailer.

The trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 smash “Black Panther.”

Fans were treated to the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

The film will serve as the conclusion to Marvel’s Phase 4. The studio said it would not recast Chadwick Boseman’s role of T’Challa but very little has come out about the film until now.

Returning cast members include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett to name a few. “Wakanda Forever” will hit theaters on November 11.

Marvel also released dates to several shows and movies including “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” “Loki” season 2, two new Avengers movies, and “Fantastic Four.” The multiverse just got a lot more interesting.

Michelle Obama will have a new book out this fall.

It’s called “The Light We Carry,” and will reflect upon her experiences and share insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world.

It’s the former first lady’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

No word yet on when the next book will be released.

