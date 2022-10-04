Bono’s next tour will be without U2 . Check out our Hot Topics brought to you by “Chicago” at Walton Arts Center.

Bono, the U2 front man will be touring without a new album to support. He will instead be promoting his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1. Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 28 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid. Other stops include the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the 3Olympia Theatre in Bono’s native Dublin.

After holding it in limbo following Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor’s next big project, “Emancipation,” this December. In the fallout of Smith’s smack of the comedian, the fate of “Emancipation” had been uncertain. One of Apple’s most high-profile productions yet, the film had once been expected to be an Oscar contender this year. But an awards-season rollout of a film headlined by Smith, who the Academy of Motion pictures arts and sciences banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, has obvious complications. Apple TV+ says that it will debut “Emancipation” on Dec. 2 in theaters and begin streaming it Dec. 9.

