Several new movie trailers have been released. that kicks off today’s trending stories.

First up, here’s a look at “Amsterdam.”

The David O. Russell-directed film has an all-star cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, and even Taylor Swift.

The movie centers on Bale, Robbie, and Washington, who play three friends who are a doctor, nurse, and attorney respectively, who are accused of murder.

This marks Swift’s first film since the 2019 release of “Cats.”

“Amsterdam” opens in theaters on November 4.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in a new rom-com.

Here’s a first look at “Ticket to Paradise.”

In the movie, Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple who find out their daughter is eloping with a guy she just met and they jet off to stop her from making the same mistake they once did. “Ticket to Paradise” also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Bravo, and Billie Lourd and will premiere in theaters on October 21.

Calling all “Bridgerton” fans, this regal romance film may be for you.

Based on the novel by Suzanne Allain, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” tells the story of a young woman, in early nineteenth-century England that helps a friend get back at a suitor who rejected her for not meeting the qualifications on his list for a bride.

This film is in theaters now and stars Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, Zawe Ashton, and Theo James.

There’s a new Barbie inspired by music legend David Bowie.

The Barbie signature collection has released a limited-edition doll to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Hunky-Dory,”

This new Barbie replicates the powder-blue suit worn by Bowie in the “Life on Mars?” as well as his blue eyeshadow and ’70s glam hairstyle.

Barbie honored Bowie, who died in 2016, three years ago with a doll of his Ziggy Stardust alter ego. The newest doll sells for $50 online and at major retailers.

Dog lovers, say “benvenuto” to the Bracco Italiano.

The ancient Italian bird dog is the 200th member of the American Kennel Club’s roster of recognized breeds.

The AKC says the Bracco (pronounced brah’-koh) goes back more than two millennia in Europe but wasn’t brought to the U.S. until the mid-1990s. It’s a medium-to-large dog that’s supposed to be adaptable to all types of hunting.

Owners say it’s reliable, docile, and intelligent.

