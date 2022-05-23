Here is a look at our Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

Doctor Strange and his multiverse got to linger a little longer atop the weekend box office as Tom Cruise and “Top Gun” wait in the wings.

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was the top-earning film of the weekend for the third straight week, bringing in $31.6 million in North America according to studio estimates released Sunday.

The new Downtown Abbey film made a strong opening showing with $16 million, but there was no real blockbuster competition for “Doctor Strange.“

However, that will change with the long-awaited, and long-delayed, release of “Top Gun: Maverick,”

The sequel arrives next week on Memorial Day weekend, 36 years after the original smash hit and cultural landmark.

It flies in amid sky-high hype.

A trilogy of “Kravis” nuptials has been completed with a final ceremony in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker each posted photos on their social media at the altar, with the caption, “happily ever after.”

There’s also a picture of the two smiling and facing the guests moments later, with the caption, “ introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker.”

According to TMZ, the wedding was held at a castle built in the middle ages overlooking the gulf of Portofino.

A larger reception is planned later in Los Angeles.

Here’s some more box office news – Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba say George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ is an ode to storytelling.

It’s taken a lot of time and a good deal of yearning for Australian director George Miller to make the film, which is his long-awaited follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Miller premiered “Three Thousand Years of Longing” over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival.

The culmination of a journey that began 20 years ago when Miller first read the A.S. Byatt story upon which the film is based, “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.”

The film, which MGM will release on August 31, was scripted by Miller and his daughter, first-time screenwriter Augusta Gore.

