Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96.

We’re dedicating today’s Hot Topics to her majesty’s life and legacy.

She spent seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the Queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles became king and will be known as King Charles III.

Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. She was the comforting touchstone for her people and for her royal family during moments of tragedy and challenge. Revered at home, and respected across the world, her formal appointment of a new British prime minister just two days ago provided her last public photo and completed a remarkable arc of history across her 70-year reign as queen.

For all the formality and privacy in her life, Queen Elizabeth had rock star status, connecting with the masses in her own way, becoming a towering figure in pop culture.

Our Molly Hunter has more. Watch as she breaks down the legacy Queen Elizabeth leaves behind.

People across the world are mourning her death.

In New York City, the iconic Empire State Building was lit silver and purple in honor of her majesty and the lighting on the Eiffel Tower was turned off on Thursday night in her honor.

The news industry is also mourning a loss – that of Bernard Shaw — CNN’s chief anchor for 20 years.

A Chicago native, Shaw became CNN’s first chief anchor when the 24/7 cable news channel launched in June of 1980.

Over the course of his career, Shaw covered some of the landmark stories of the last three decades including the student uprising in Beijing in 1989, the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and the 2000 presidential race.

Bernard Shaw has received various honors including an induction into the broadcasting and cable hall of fame and two lifetime achievement awards.

He was 82 years old.

