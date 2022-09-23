Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

The skincare lane just got a little bigger as Brad Pitt and Travis Barker announce their own brands.

Pitt co-founded “Le Domaine,” a genderless skincare line aimed to slow the process of aging. Pitt says it’s about treating your skin in a healthy manner.

Barker, who already has a wellness brand recently added vegan skincare products including a daily moisturizer, and eye and face serums.

Turns out, football fans love watching pro teams play on Thursday nights.

Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” was a big hit.

That game featured the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers. The game averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms.

It was also the most-watched program across broadcast or cable.

The game also brought in a record number of subscribers to the company’s Prime service outpacing Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

This is the first season of an 11-year agreement for Prime Video to air 15 Thursday night games.

Harry Styles’ life is pretty golden right now.

He has two films coming out and was recently honored at Madison Square Garden in a special way. The 15-night run of his “Love on Tour” at the iconic New York venue was sold out each night.

To celebrate, a banner was raised at the garden reading “Harry Styles 15 Consecutive Nights at the Garden” during the final show’s encore. Styles credited the audience who all wore feature boas for making it possible.

