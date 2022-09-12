Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

Remembrance ceremonies were held throughout Sunday to mark the 21 years since America was attacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001.

In New York City a moment of silence was observed to commemorate the exact moment when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Planes also crashed into the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. In total, nearly 3,000 people were killed.

Also at Ground Zero, the somber tradition of reading the names of all the victims.

King Charles III has officially been proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch.

The ceremony took place over the weekend at St. James’ palace in London.

A proclamation was read to the public from the balcony at the palace.

Charles automatically became king when the queen died, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step to make it official.

This is the first time the accession ceremony has been held since 1952 and the first time the event was televised. The king addressed the parliament today for the first time since becoming monarch.

Disney held its annual expo where there were several surprises revealed.

The biggest one for Jaclyn was the look at “The Little Mermaid” teaser which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. The film swims in theaters to become part of our world in May 2023.

Also announced at the D23 expo was a sequel to “Inside Out,” plus teasers to the new Indiana Jones film and the new “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series. A trailer for “Willow” and a look at “Disenchanted” starring Adams. “Snow White” is getting the live-action treatment starting Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releasing 2024.

And while we’re talking about Disney, Dancing with the Stars has a new home.

The show will stream to Disney+ starting Sept. 19. The cast includes singer, Jordin Sparks. Tiktok stars Charlie d’Amelio and her mom Heidi. Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Jason Lewis, Selma Blair and Cherly Ladd to name a new.

And don’t forget to get your tickets to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical at Walton Arts Center.

The show will come to life on stage from September 20-25. Tickets start at $41.

You can even add on a show-themed cocktail class happening before the Saturday, September 24 performance that will feature two drinks paired with appetizers.

Click here for tickets to the show and the cocktail class.

Sponsored Content