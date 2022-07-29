Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

The new Beyoncé album has officially arrived. In a rare breach of the pop queen’s carefully choreographed release plans, an unauthorized version of “Renaissance,” the singer’s seventh solo studio LP and the first part of a teased trilogy, leaked two days early online.

Beyoncé acknowledged the hitch in a statement upon the album’s wide release on streaming services at midnight on Friday. “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote to her dedicated fans. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added, thanking her followers “for your love and protection.”

New for families in cinemas this weekend is the DC League of “Super Pets” movie.

Warner Animation’s DC League of Super-Pets lights up the screen this weekend.

Based on the DC property “Legion of Super-Pets.” The film features the Justice League (including a John Krasinski voiced Superman and Keanu Reeves voiced Batman), but when Lex Luthor has them kidnapped, it is up to Superman’s dog, Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), to save the day with a team of super-pets, including a dog named Ace (voiced by Kevin Hart).

The all-star cast also includes Diego luna, Kate McKinnon, and Olivia Wilde just to name a few.

This film is rated PG.

Here’s something that will resonate with our Northwest Arkansas audience.

A new comedy series about the World War II era All-American professional women’s baseball league is coming to the small screen.

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for their upcoming series “A League of Their Own.”

Bentonville Film Festival founder Geena Davis starred in the original iteration of this story in the movie of the same name that was released in 1992.

The new series will stream on Amazon Prime on Aug. 12.

The Kansas City Royals traded all-star outfielder and former Razorback Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees Wednesday night.

Last night, Benintendi and the Yankees took on his former team, the Royals, his first opponent in the pinstripes.

There was speculation as to if they would actually play him against his former teammates and they did.

Unfortunately for the newest man in pinstripes, it was a debut to forget, as he went 0-4 with a strikeout.

Aaron Judge scored the game’s only point with a walk-off home run to end the competition in the ninth.

