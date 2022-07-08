Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Sad news out of Hollywood as a beloved actor has died.

James Caan, known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and as both the dying football player in the classic story“Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82.

No cause was given and Caan’s family, who requests privacy, said that no further details would be released at this time.

Many celebrities including Adam Sandler, Maria Shriver, Rob Reiner, and more posted their tributes and condolences on social media.

In yet more tragic news – ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ manga comic and trading card game creator Kazuki Takahashi was found dead at sea.

According to the coast guard Takahashi was snorkeling in southwestern Japan.

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” debuted in Shonen Jump Magazine in 1996, and became a hit, selling more than 40 million copies as manga.

The official card game went on sale in 1999. A TV show and video games, as well as figures and toys, were also part of the franchise.

There was an outpouring of mourning on social media.

President Biden awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor to 17 recipients.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given to those who have made massive contributions to the arts, science, culture, and history of the United States.

Among the recipients are Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Republican Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe, former U.S. House member Gabrielle Giffords, Steve Jobs and Sandra Lindsay, who received the first COVID-19 vaccine on live television in 2020.

Denzel Washington, also being honored with a medal, did not attend the ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.

Moviegoers get excited – Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis reigns in the epic trailer for “The Woman King.”

Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live and see the woman king rise exclusively in movie theaters September 16.

A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The film also stars John Boyega.

A man and his dog have returned home from walking around the world.

Tom Turcich and his dog Savannah set off on an amazing journey covering over 29,000 miles for seven years.

Tom says the trip was sparked by the death of some close friends. He wanted to immerse himself in unknown places and have adventures.

He is the 10th person to trek around the world and Savannah is the first dog to make the trip. He adopted his pup along the way in Austin.

Tom’s Instagram page The World Walk” shows all the places he and Savannah traveled.

