Summer is over, which means it’s time to go back to school, or even better, back to Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Day is back!

The traditional event that celebrates the beginning of a new year at the school of witchcraft and wizardry is back after a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The event takes place in London and includes photo opportunities, a live countdown to the Hogwarts Express, a performance from the cast of “The Cursed Child” and special wand training.

The event is running at King’s Cross Station. It started yesterday and continues through Sunday.

From London to the west coast. Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter was introduced by fellow recording artists and long-time collaborators Machine Gun Kelly and John Feldmann, lead singer of Goldfinger.

Lavigne earned a top 10 spot on Billboard’s “Best of the 2000s” chart and holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK Chart.”

Earlier this year, her “Let Go” album celebrated its 20th anniversary.

One of the hardest working people event – she’s always working nine to five – Dolly Parton explains how her newest line was inspired by her very first record “Puppy Love.”

The new line, “Doggy Parton” benefits “Willa B Farms,” a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love.”

All the pet products are available now!

Finally, the much-anticipated Artemis I launch is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The launch is supposed to happen at 1:17 CDT.

This un-crewed spacecraft will travel around the moon and back to Earth on a six-week test flight.

We had the chance to talk to an operations manager with NASA. You can check it out on our website now.

