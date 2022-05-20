Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Multiple outlets report that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles.

The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 according to TMZ.

Taylor Swift is now Dr. Taylor Swift, thanks to New York University.

The superstar recording artist received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from NYU this week.

Swift offered some life lessons and added, “as long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out. I am a doctor now so I know how breathing works.”

Swift isn’t the only celebrity participating in graduation. Check out Anthony Anderson who completed a bachelor’s of fine arts from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University in Washington D.C.

