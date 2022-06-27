Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

There was not one, but two films fighting for the number one spot at the box office this weekend.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic ‘Elvis’ shook up theaters with an estimated $30.5 million in weekend ticket sales.

In a box-office rarity ‘Elvis’ tied ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which also reported $30.5 million over the weekend.

After two weeks in first place, “Jurassic World: Dominion” is in third place.

“The Black Phone” and “Lightyear” round out the top five.

Taraji P. Henson returned to host the BET Awards over the weekend. Here’s a few highlights, courtesy of BET.

Several celebrities, including Henson and Janelle Monae, used the stage to strongly criticize the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision. There was also no shortage of performances. Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Roddy Rich and Kirk Franklin all hit the stage.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the lifetime achievement award. Big winners of the night included Latto, Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan, Zendaya and Will Smith to name a few.

French luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent demonstrated what they say is a first-of-its-kind, in-store experience.

The company is using brain-scanning technology to help shoppers choose the perfect perfume based on their emotional responses.

Guest fill out a questionnaire, answering questions on their preference of a fragrance and how they want the perfume to make them feel. Then using an eeg-based headset, they track shoppers’ emotional responses to different scent families to make product recommendations.

The CEO of l’oréal says he believes the technology will ultimately help make consumers’ buying decisions easier.

