Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died.

In a statement, Donald Trump said Ivana was a wonderful woman who “led a great and inspirational life.”

The cause of her death has not been released.

Ivana is the mother of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump.

She was 73 years old.

Nominations were announced for the Emmys this week.

Leading the pack in nominations, “Succession” received 25, “Squid Game” received 13, “Euphoria”; “Severance”; “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets” are nominated for Emmys in the drama category.

The nominees for drama series actor include Jason Bateman, Brian Cox Melanie Lynskey, Reese Witherspoon, and Zendaya as just a few celebs picking up nominations for acting.

The cast of “Abbott Elementary” is celebrating big time. The show plus the majority of the main actors all received nominations.

Lizzo also scored nominations from her series on Amazon Prime.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air right here on KNWA on September 12.

Here’s a look at the highly-anticipated TV series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The drama series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books. It tells the story of Tolkien’s fabled second age of Middle-Earth.

The eight episodes of the first season will stream on Prime Video on September 2 with new episodes dropping weekly.

