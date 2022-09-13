Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

The year’s best in television was honored at the 74th annual Emmy awards.

The winners are celebrating in Hollywood–and our Jinah Kim is breaking it all down.

A showstopping moment at the Emmys tonight as the veteran actress was initially stunned by her first win before eventually breaking into song after earning Best Supporting Actress in a comedy for “Abbott Elementary.”

“Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein followed with his second straight win for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy and Julia Garner rang up her third win for Supporting Actress in a drama for “Ozark.”

“Succession”’s Matthew Macfayden, meanwhile, nabbed his first Emmy win for Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Limited series acting honors went to Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout” and Michael Keaton for “Dopesick.”

“Saturday Night Live” won for Best Variety Sketch series. And “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” made it seven straight wins for Variety talk series.

But among the night’s first-time winners was Lizzo for Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Girls.”

A stage full of celebrations tonight.

So excited to see a few favorites win last night.

Additional winners from last night include

Best Drama–“Succession”

Best Comedy–“Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series–“The White Lotus”

Best Actor, Drama—Lee Jung-Jae “Squid Game”

Best Actress, Drama—Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actress, Comedy—Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor, Comedy—Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson served as host and provided several fun moments. From opening the show with a dance number than includes the “Friends” theme song and “Game of Thrones” inspired dance moves. He also reunited with his “Good Burger” co-star Kel Mitchell.

“Law and Order: SVU” co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni play off their characters’ steamy chemistry as they came out to announce the winner of Best Actor in a Comedy

And we saw a snippet of this earlier… Jimmy Kimmel stayed prone on the stage, pretending to be passed out as “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson came on stage to accept her Emmy.

You can see a full list of winners on our website.

Special shoutout to Geena Davis who won a special award at the Emmys for the work she does with her foundation.

