A volunteer fire department in Kentucky is releasing a new calendar that may be "too hot to handle."

It’s lights… camera… action… for these “model members” of the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department in Kentucky. Check out a few photos taken for the department’s annual calendar. The pictures range from one of firefighters cuddled a puppy and another who got creative with a razor. The photos make for a good laugh, but they’re for a good cause, too. All of the money raised goes back to the department to help with life-saving efforts in the county. The calendar, which comes out in a few weeks, will cost $15.

“The Crown” will return to its Netflix throne in early November. The drama series about Queen Elizabeth II and her extended family will begin its 5th season on November 9. Production on the 6th season was suspended on the day of the Queen’s death and again for the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. In the upcoming season, Imelda Staunton becomes the latest in a succession of actors who have played Elizabeth through the decades of her life and reign. Season 5 of “The Crown” is expected to cover the royal family’s turbulent 1990s, when Charles and Diana’s marriage was falling apart.

Actor and wrestling superstar John Cena has set a new record, and it has nothing to do with movies or sports. Cena has racked up the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with 650 wishes. Cena has been granting wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation for 20 years. He began his career in professional wrestling 23 years ago, and has since gone on to become one of the most popular athletes of all time. Cena is a 16-time World Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment.

2 women are going above and beyond to make sure a resume gets into the right hands. Checkout this story on Today.com, a woman named Karly Blackburn in North Carolina was set on getting a job at Nike. She ordered a cake from a store near Nike’s headquarters in Oregon with her resume printed on top. She worked with an Instacart driver, Denise Baldwin who navigated through Nike’s 300-acre property with her 8-month old in tow—to get the cake to the person Karly wanted to connect with. She did make the delivery and both women have formed a mentorship relationship while they are searching for jobs.