GOLDEN BUZZER

America’s Got Talent” is already off to an emotional start and it’s just week two.

11-year-old Madison Taylor Baez caught the attention of judges as she sat in the audience waiting on her turn to audition.

She gets on stage and belts out “Amazing Grace” and her performance earned her a spot straight to the finals.

WEDDING CRASHER

It was supposed to be the happiest day of her life, but it turned ‘Toxic’.

Britney Spears’ former husband crashed her wedding. Authorities say they responded to a trespassing call where the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained.

Alexander went on his Instagram Live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him.

Spears and Alexander were married for 55 hours in 2004.

J-LO DOCUMENTARY

Jennifer Lopez shined on the red carpet as her Netflix documentary “Halftime” opened the Tribeca Film Festival this week.

The new documentary recounts her 2020 Super Bowl performance and her 2021 performance at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

“Halftime” will stream on Netflix June 14.

MYSTERY MACHINE B&B

Actor Matthew Lillard is opening the doors to the Mystery Machine to Scooby’s biggest fans in preparation for the 20th anniversary of “Scooby-Doo: The Movie.”

This month, Scooby-Doo fans will have the chance to book a night in the legendary Mystery Machine along the southern California coastline.

Guests will be able to book three individual one-night stays for only $20. The stay includes a virtual greeting from Lillard, all-you-can-eat snacks, plenty of mystery games, and an outdoor lounge setup with hammock space.

