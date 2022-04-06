A rollercoaster ride of a thriller is hitting theaters this weekend. That’s kicking off today’s trending stories. It’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in the new Michael Bay film “Ambulance.” The film follows brothers Danny and Will. And finds will, a decorated veteran, in desperate need for money to cover his wife’s medical bills. He asks for help from his brother, a charismatic career criminal, who offers him the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history– 32 million dollars. When the brothers’ getaway goes spectacularly wrong, they hijack an ambulance and a high-speed pursuit from law enforcement follows across LA. “Ambulance” hits theaters on Friday, April 8.

If you’re a true crime fan, a streaming service has a job for you. Magellan TV is hosting its annual crime watch dream job where they will pay one lucky fanatic $100 an hour to binge-watch a selection of their true crime documentaries for 24 hours. That adds up to $2,400. According to a press release you will have 48 hours to watch the documentaries. Applications are open through April 18.

