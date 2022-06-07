Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

Jonas Brothers Restaurant

It was a family affair in Las Vegas over the weekend for the Jonas family.

All four brothers — Kevin, Joe, Nick and Frankie — were on hand to support the opening of the Las Vegas location of their restaurant Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. The restaurant features live music and southern comfort foods including biscuits, chicken & dumplings, meatloaf and pulled pork sandwiches.

The “Joe Bros,” who were in Northwest Arkansas recently are currently in residence at the Park MGM.

Popcorn Shortage

While Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel has movie-goers flocking to the theater, but they are finding themselves caught up in a plot twist — a concession stand shortage.

While there’s a good supply of theater-only releases this summer, some theaters are experiencing a problem with a movie staple: popcorn.

Other condiments like plastic cups and straws and certain candies like sour patch watermelon and Twizzlers are also seeing a shortage.

