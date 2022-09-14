Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the Walton Arts Center.

Cardi B toured her former high school in the Bronx and announced a $100,000 donation to the school.

The celebrity spoke to students about her journey and the importance of education.

Cardi B plans to partner with an organization called “Community Capacity Development” where she will explore the opportunity to inspire younger generations.

The Boston Athletic Association is currently working on expanding opportunities for non-binary athletes at events, including the upcoming 2023 Boston Marathon.

This week the association said non-binary athletes who have competed in a marathon as a non-binary participant during this qualifying window may submit an entry application into the 2023 Boston Marathon.

For now, qualifying standards will be the same as those in the women’s field.

However, the association said that qualification times will be updated “accordingly” in future races.

It’s been seven years since the last episode of “Key & Peele” aired, but Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are reuniting for a new project.

Here’s a look at the stop-motion-animation marvel “Wendell & Wild.”

Peele co-wrote and produced the film with “Coraline” filmmaker Henry Selick and in it, he and Key voice the titular demon brothers who manipulate a goth teenager voiced by Lyric Ross into summoning her dead parents to the land of the living.

“Wendell & Wild,” will hit theaters Oct. 21 and begin streaming on Netflix Oct. 28. The film also features the voices of Ving Rhames, Gabrielle Dennis, and Angela Bassett.

Let’s keep the movies coming. Tyler Perry is directing the first screenplay he ever wrote, 27 years after writing it.

A trailer for “A Jazzman’s Blues” was released and the film is set in mid-century Georgia. It stars Joshua Boon as Bayou, a juke joint sensation who, before leaving to make it big in Chicago, falls in love with Leanne played by Solea Pfeiffer.

The pair reunite years later, and she returns to their hometown married. It’s a romance sketched against the backdrop of the segregated south with songs by Terence Blanchard and choreography by Debbie Allen. This one will stream to Netflix on Sept. 23.

And don't forget to get your tickets to see "Pretty Woman: The Musical" at Walton Arts Center.

The show will come to life on stage from September 20-25.

Tickets start at $41. You can even add on a show-themed cocktail class before the Saturday, September 24 performance–that will feature two drinks paired with appetizers.

