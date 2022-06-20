Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

LIGHTYEAR DOESN’T QUITE REACH INFINITY AT BOX OFFICE

“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters.

Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its first weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

It failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion” which held on to the first place.

In its fourth weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped only slightly, bringing in an additional $44 million.

Its domestic total is now at $466.2 million. globally, the high-flying sequel has grossed over $885 million.

THRILLING FINISH TO U.S. OPEN

In case you missed it over the weekend, the unsettled future of golf was in the surest of hands over the final four tantalizing hours of the U.S. Open.

The sport went on a wild ride courtesy of Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, two 20-year-olds in search of their first major titles but playing like they’d been doing this for years.

In the end, it was a career-defining shot from a fairway bunker that gave Fitzpatrick a one-shot victory. And a putt missed by a whisker that left Zalatoris holding his head in his hands in agony after yet another excruciating close call at a major.

BRIAN WILSON TURNS 80

Brian Wilson, the creative force behind “The Beach Boys” turns 80 years old today. To celebrate, several artists came together to appreciate Wilson and what he has meant to the music industry in a short and sweet video posted on YouTube.

And, it just so happens that Brian will be at the Walmart AMP tomorrow along with the band, Chicago. There are still some tickets to go to that concert and celebrate Brian’s birthday in person.

