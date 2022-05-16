Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

The Mavericks, Warriors, Heat and Celtics are all headed to their respective conference finals.

For the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 off the bench as they stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a 123-90 win in a Game 7 blowout, advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.

With their victory last night, the Conference Finals have been set. The Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors in the west and the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics battle it out in the east. Conference finals kick off this week.

Netflix basketball drama “Hustle.”

The film stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. The pair portray a married couple who dabble in the sports arena and the film centers on Sandler’s character who is a basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers.

His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz, an incredible streetball player with a troubled past.

“Hustle” is rated R and set to stream to Netflix on June 8.

“Bridgerton” skipping ahead.

Season three of the period drama will reportedly follow the Colin and Penelope love story.

The first two seasons followed the first two novels while the third book zones in on Benedict Bridgeton’s love life. That season will likely be pushed to a later date with the fourth book’s subject, Penelope, moved up.

No official word yet on when season three of the popular show will hit streaming.

An 18-year-old Illinois native is now in the history books after completing an amazing feat.

Meet Lucy Westlake, the youngest woman to reach the top of the world: the summit of Mount Everest.

Mount Everest is the highest point on the planet at an altitude of more than 29,000 feet.

Westlake plans to complete the explorer’s grand slam, already tackling Denali in Alaska, and Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro, among others.

