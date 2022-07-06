Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Scary moment on stage as musician Carlos Santana collapsed in the middle of a concert this week.

The rock legend passed out as a result of heat exhaustion and dehydration according to his manager.

Later, his manager issued a statement saying that Santana was taken to an emergency room for observation and that he was quote doing well.

His show scheduled for this evening in Pennsylvania has been postponed. He’s also scheduled to perform at the Walmart AMP on July 12.

Families went bananas for Minions at the box office.

“Minions: the Rise of Gru” brought in an estimated $108.5 million dollars in ticket sales. The film is on track to become one of the biggest openings ever for a July 4 holiday weekend, a record previously held by “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”

The spinoff of the popular “Despicable Me” series was delayed two years because of the pandemic and features the voices of Steve Carell as Gru, Alan Arkin, Michelle Yeoh and Julie Andrews as Gru’s mother.

From new in theaters to new on streaming…

Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser star in ‘Black Bird,’ the serial killer drama.

Egerton plays Jimmy Keene who faces a 10-year prison sentence unless he is able to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall and get him to confess to the murders.

Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta are also featured in the series, which is the last TV series Liotta completed before his death in May.

“Black Bird” premiers with the first two episodes on Friday, July 8 on Apple TV+ followed by one new episode every Friday.

The Jonas Brothers are trying their hand at a new reality tv show.

Kevin Jonas shares hosting duties with brother Frankie on the new game show “Claim to Fame.”

The game show places 12 celebrity relatives living together in the same house attempting to conceal their identities while trying to guess who is each other’s famous family member.

“Claim to Fame” premieres Monday, July 11.

