This Fall, a Halloween favorite is back for more mischief.

Hide the children, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back. The trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ has been released.

In this new film, three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson sisters to modern-day Salem and try to figure out how to stop the witches who are hungry for children from wreaking havoc.

“Hocus Pocus 2” weaves its spell on Disney+ on September 30.

Also coming soon, here’s a look at Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam.’

Part of the DC Universe, it follows the journey of a man bestowed with powers of the Egyptian Gods as he escapes a tomb he was imprisoned in for 5000 years.

“Black Adam” will hit theaters this fall.

Popsicles are a great way to enjoy a cool treat on hot summer days.

Well, French’s has created an interesting cool treat. Check out these “Frenchsicles.” They are described as a savory and sweet ketchup popsicle.

They are only available in Canada right now, but if you’re curious and want to make your own, there is a recipe for you to make these at home.

