Anne Heche has died from injuries sustained from a fiery car crash last week.

Heche had a dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and an accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil.

Heche was “peacefully taken off life support,” spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement Sunday night.

Heche had been on life support at an Los Angeles burn center after her car crashed into a home on Aug. 5.

She was declared brain-dead Friday but was kept on life support in case her organs could be donated -an assessment that took nine days.

Heche was 53.

The Brad Pitt action film “Bullet Train” led all movies in ticket sales for a second straight weekend, according to studio estimates.

While incredible staying power allowed “Top Gun: Maverick” to rocket back into third place in its 12th week of release.

After launching the previous weekend with about $30 million at the box office, “Bullet Train” pulled in $13.4 million in its second go-around.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen on your doorbell footage camera?

Amazon-owned companies Ring and Hollywood studio MGM are partnering to create a TV show in the mold of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

MGM says the half-hour “Ring Nation” program will showcase viral footage from Ring’s doorbell and smart-home cameras.

The series is the latest example of Amazon’s fusion of its various business arms.

Amazon premiered “Ring” in 2018. Since then, the company has dealt with rounds of privacy concerns around Ring and its relationship with police departments across the country.

The show will be hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes and premier in syndication on Sept. 26.

Also over the weekend – Jamie Foxx’s new film made its way onto streaming giant “Netflix.”

“Day Shift” finds Foxx – a hard-working, blue-collar dad who wants to provide a good life for his daughter.

The real source of his job is hunting vampires.

Parents – this one is for you – not the kiddos. Perhaps you want to unplug without the kids this week and this is your opportunity. The film also stars Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco.

“Day Shift” is rated R.

