NASA officials held another Artemis 1 mission briefing over the weekend, as the countdown for takeoff continues.

A combined space launch system and Orion spacecraft was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

As of Monday morning, the launch has been postponed due to issues including a fuel leak.

When the launch does take place, the un-crewed spacecraft will travel around the moon and back to Earth on a six-week test flight.

The MTV Video Music Awards returned Sunday night live to hand out its honors and bring together some of the biggest names in music.

The evening was hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj.

Cameos during the show including Johnny Depp as MTV’s moon person.

Other notable moments included the Red Hot Chili Peppers who received the Global Icon Award.

Performances from Lizzo, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg, and artist-of-the-year winner Bad Bunny from Yankee Stadium.

Taylor Swift took top prize of video of the year for “All Too Well” surprising her fans with news that she will drop a 13-track new album called “Midnights” on Oct. 21.

For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in a majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day.”

It’s all happening on Sept. 3 with more than 3,000 theaters participating AMC and Regal cinemas, as well as all major film studios.

In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

The horror film “The Invitation” topped the box office over the weekend.

“The Invitation” tells the story of a young woman who after her mother’s death discovers dark secrets at her family home in the english countryside.

In the number two spot is “Bullet Train” starring Brad Pitt.

“Beast,” starring Idris Elba, finished third in its second week.

Elba was also the star of the week’s other major debut, “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

