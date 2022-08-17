Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

Are you ready to rally? Here’s a look at a new cookie from the Girl Scouts called “Raspberry Rally.”

The thin crispy cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating. Sounds a little familiar of the Thin Mint right?

According to the Girl Scouts website, Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can be shipped directly to your home.

The website also says by offering the cookie online, it helps the Girl Scouts with new skills and builds their e-commerce business

Let’s stay on a snack kick. There’s a new pumpkin spice treat coming to a shelf near you.

Check this out: it’s a partnership between Dunkin’ and Goldfish.

Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams are a limited-edition treat combining the fish-shaped treats and flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.

Starting tomorrow, Dunkin’ and Goldfish are giving fans early access to try out this new snack.

A limited quantity will be available exclusively through Goldfishsmiles on TikTok.

If you miss that opportunity then grocery stores nationwide will carry this new fall snack starting Sept. 1.

The infamous sports TV personality and radio host Stephen A. Smith has a memoir coming out next year.

Smith’s “Straight Shooter: A memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” is scheduled for January 2023.

Smith will share stories about growing up poor in New York City, his early years in journalism and his long history of speaking his mind about sports and a wide of range of issues.

Smith has a history of making controversial remarks, including a joke about women soccer players and comments about domestic violence that led to a brief suspension in 2014.

They’re creepy, cooky, mysterious, and spooky. You’ve met the Addams Family but not like this.

Take a look at the cast from the Tim Burton-produced Netflix series “Wednesday.” It will center on the family’s gloomy daughter.

Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday as she heads to a prestigious boarding school for outcasts.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia, Luis Guzmán will play Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as the hapless pugsly. Be on the lookout for a teaser that will be posted online today. “Wednesday” will stream on Netflix this fall.

Election Day will be a day off for the NBA.

The league released its schedule for the coming season and no games are scheduled on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The league hopes franchises use that night to encourage fans to get out and vote.

