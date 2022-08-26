Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Pretty Woman at the Walton Arts Center.

A musical collaboration between Elton John and Britney Spears will be released today!

The two pop icons have worked on a new version of Elton John’s 1972 classic, “Tiny Dancer” and have given it a new name, “Hold Me Closer.”

There is a post on Elton John’s Instagram featuring the duo as young stars in the making.

The remake idea reportedly came from Elton John.

It’s the first release for Spears since her album, “Glory,” in 2016.

Streaming this weekend, it’s Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in “Me Time.”

Hart plays “Sonny,” a stay-at-home dad that finds some “Me Time” for the first time in years. While his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend “Huck” played by Wahlberg for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

“Me Time” is streaming on Netflix and also stars Regina Hall.

New in theaters this weekend John Boyega takes extreme measures to have his righteous cause and rage heard in the true-story drama “Breaking.”

The film follows Brian Brown-Easley, played by Boyega, who who took an Atlanta bank hostage after being denied support from the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017.

“Breaking” also stars Nicole Beharie and Michael K. Williams.

It’s also time to get your tickets to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at Walton Arts Center.

The show will come to life on stage from September 20 through September 25.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” delivers on all the iconic moments you remember from the film.

Tickets start at $41. You can add on a show-themed cocktail class happening before the Saturday, September 24 performance, where a mixologist will guide guests through making two drinks paired with appetizers.

We have a link on our website for tickets to the show and the cocktail class.

Sponsored Content