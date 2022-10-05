A decorated country music musician has died, we remember the great Loretta Lynn to kick of today’s trending stories. Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by “Chicago” the Walton Arts Center.

LORETTA LYNN PASSES

The Kentucky “Coal Miner’s Daughter” whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. In a statement provided to the Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn received 8 Country Music Association awards and was also honored with CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Over her career she won many CAM awards including becoming the first woman to receive the CAM Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1972. She was 90 years old.

NEW NATIONAL PUMPKIN RECORD

The National Record for the largest pumpkin was set in New York over the weekend. Scott Andrusz brought his massive pumpkin to the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York where it weighed in at 2,554 pounds. Andrusz’s pumpkin broke the national record for pumpkin weight, which had been 2,528 pounds. However, it fell short of the Guinness World Record of 2,702 pounds. The pumpkin will be on display at the farm until October 16.

SOLANGE AT THE NYC BALLET

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles’ big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet’s Annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second black woman in the company’s 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. According to writer Emilia Petraca who was in the audience Wednesday night, Solange’s big sister Beyoncé was in the house, as well as their mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

TIA MOWRY DIVORCE

Tia Mowry is pulling the plug on her marriage … filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry addressed the divorce via Instagram, thanking her fans and saying she’ll maintain a friendship with Cory. The “Sister, Sister” cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end. Tia and Cory tied the knot back in 2008 and they currently have 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo together. Tia is asking the judge for joint custody of their two children.

