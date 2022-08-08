Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

TRAFFIC BY BEYONCE

Social media is “crazy in love” with a traffic anchor.

Sheila Watko is a traffic anchor at NBC10 in Philadelphia. She name-dropped 14 song references from Beyonce during a recent traffic report.

After being introduced, Watko thanked her fellow anchor and said, “I always appreciate it when you ‘say my name’ ” a reference to the 1999 hit single by Destiny’s Child.

She referenced songs “Listen,” “Beautiful Liar,” “Partition,” “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Crazy in Love,” and “XO” to name a few.

Watko told her on-air colleagues that she had been planning the feature for a while.

ANGELINA JOLIE DANCES

Angelina Jolie is showing off some moves on social media.

Jolie celebrated her daughter Zahara’s admission to Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spelman is North America’s oldest institution of higher education for Black women.

In a video, you can see Jolie and her daughter joining students and their families to dance the electric slide to the 1980s hit “Candy” by Cameo.

Jolie posted a photo of Zahara with fellow Spelman students on social media saying in part it’s an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.

TMNT SETH ROGEN MOVIE

Well, the heroes in a half shell are hitting the big screen with some turtle power.

A post from Seth Rogen’s Instagram announced that the actor and comedian has been working on this project for years. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem” will be in theaters August of next year.

“Cowabunga dudes!”

“EASTER SUNDAY” MOVIE

Speaking of movies, comedian Jo Koy hopes his new movie will encourage other filmmakers to continue to make Asian American content.

“Easter Sunday” is inspired by Koy’s standup comedy routine. He plays Joe, a comic and aspiring actor who goes home to the San Francisco bay area for Easter. He attempts to bond with his teenage son while dealing with well-meaning but overbearing relatives.

The film also stars Tia Carrere, best-known for movies including “Wayne’s World” and “True Lies” and Tiffany Haddish to name a few.

“Easter Sunday” is in theaters now.

