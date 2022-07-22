Here are the latest Hot Topics brought to you by the Walton Arts Center.

July has had some major blockbusters in theaters with no signs of slowing down.

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The pair plays a brother and sister working on their family’s horse wrangling business for film productions when their California ranch is visited by a strange and violent force.

“Nope” is in theaters now and our in-house film guru Jacob, recommends seeing this one in IMAX.

Good news for fans of Lady Whistledown — the cast is back on set in London for more regency romantic drama in “Bridgerton.”

The Netflix hit show has started filming season three, which promises to concentrate on the relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Continuing her double life as the society gossip, Penelope is now looking for a husband and Colin pledges to help her. Be on the lookout for new cast members as well.

No one won the big Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday’s drawing and the jackpot is now sitting $660 million.

That is the third highest jackpot in mega millions history.

The next drawing will be tonight. May the odds be in your favor.

